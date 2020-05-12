OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Update

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,341. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

