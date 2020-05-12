OKCash Price Down 5.3% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $6,980.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028195 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003201 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034077 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,781.83 or 0.99160388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00081659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,155,380 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

