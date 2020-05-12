Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post sales of $31.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $31.60 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $122.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.15 million, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $123.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 20.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

In other news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

