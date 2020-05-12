Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 61,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

