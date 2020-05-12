Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.13% from the stock’s current price.

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OMER traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. Research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 844.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 994,829 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,085,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 671,370 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 632,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 590,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 530,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Omeros by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

