ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,813. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 91,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

