ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

