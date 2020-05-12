ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of ON stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

