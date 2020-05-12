ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Cfra

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cfra from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of ON traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 528,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,813. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after buying an additional 512,370 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

