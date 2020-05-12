Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. 384,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.48.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

