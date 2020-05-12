OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

OCFT traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. 109,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,629. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

