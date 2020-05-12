OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ONE opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

ONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

