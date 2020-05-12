Opacity Hits Market Capitalization of $677,968.41 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $677,968.41 and approximately $81,813.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

