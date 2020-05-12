Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,686.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $460,069.01 and $28,686.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02109738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00178395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

