Oppenheimer Boosts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $20.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 213.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 3,342,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.