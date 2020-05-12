Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.77 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.