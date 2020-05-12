Oppenheimer Increases Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $22.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

MTEM traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,196. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $776.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

