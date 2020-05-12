Oppenheimer Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $48.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.12.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.27, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,171,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $91,274,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth $391,814,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $10,075,000. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,064,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

