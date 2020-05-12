Oppenheimer Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $17.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

FTCH stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,905,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 139.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744,626 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Farfetch by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $128,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

