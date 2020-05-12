Oppenheimer Trims QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Target Price to $9.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

QUIK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuickLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 63.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,825,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 2,657,793 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 12.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 475,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in QuickLogic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,223,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

