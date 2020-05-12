Oppenheimer Weighs in on Otonomy Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research note issued on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 98.90% and a negative net margin of 7,826.41%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,088,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Otonomy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

