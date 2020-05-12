Orbitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $411,107.83 and approximately $34.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00822751 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00266807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00147551 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.