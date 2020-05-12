OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 33.5% in April

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,370. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

