Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 591,174 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 550,517 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ONVO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 3,505,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.02. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a negative net margin of 798.68%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

