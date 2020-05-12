Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Short Interest Up 39.0% in April

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE ORA opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.