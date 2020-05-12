Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$407,300.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$407,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,077,110 shares in the company, valued at C$8,460,069.03.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares bought 8,700 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,793.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 477,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.54. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

