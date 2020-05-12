Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEL remained flat at $$7.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Otelco has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 43.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 184,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,612,721.25. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 3.90% of Otelco worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

