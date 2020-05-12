Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 533,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,789. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $313,000.

