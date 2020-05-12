Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

