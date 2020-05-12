OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OVCHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.83.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.