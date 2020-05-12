Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Oxford Industries worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

OXM stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.20. Oxford Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

