Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Oxycoin has a market cap of $78,422.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

