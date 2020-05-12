PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in PACCAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 118,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

