PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,062 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $283,130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 508,248 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $535,222 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.