Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 1.28% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 458,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,517,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 948,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000.

Shares of PTBD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. 24,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

