PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Lifted by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,194 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up 5.0% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

PACW traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,416. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

