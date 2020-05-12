Pakcoin (PAK) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $176,766.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

