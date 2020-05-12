Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 322.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of PTN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 751,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

