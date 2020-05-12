Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $71,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after buying an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,586,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,781. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. FBR & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

