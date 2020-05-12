Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

