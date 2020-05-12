Papp L Roy & Associates Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.73. 6,577,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,340. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

