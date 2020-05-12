Papp L Roy & Associates Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. 3,520,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

