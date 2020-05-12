Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 6,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,040. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

