Parachute Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $82,023.90 and approximately $8,160.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,829,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

