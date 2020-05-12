Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 28.7% in April

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

