Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of PK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 475,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,151. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

