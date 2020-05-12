Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average is $180.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

