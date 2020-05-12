Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Shares of PH opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.31. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

