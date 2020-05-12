Parkgene Trading 74% Lower This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 74% lower against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $25,654.29 and approximately $759.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02155813 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00174789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.