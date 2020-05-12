Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys Shares of 5,342 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,980 shares of company stock worth $54,589,656 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $285.28 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $286.82. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

